Father’s Day in Kelowna recap: cars, bars and … ‘chew chew’ trains

Whether you celebrated by kicking back and having your children tend to you like a squire feeds a king from the grapevine; or went downtown to check out the car show; or maybe it was a day to celebrate the life of a lost loved one and remember their dedication as a family member; yesterday was all about the fathers, both present and past.
Absolutely beautiful Sunday in Kelowna. Happy Fathers Day to all the dads out there.
— Okanagan Lodging (@Okanaganlodging) June 17, 2018
Kelowna’s Father’s Day began at 9 a.m. when the chief flipped a pancake at Community Father’s Day Pancake Breakfast and Carwash, hosted by Joe Rich Fire on Highway 33.
The cost of breakfast and car wash were by donation and all the proceeds went to the Joe Rich Fire Rescue Equipment Fund.
Afterwards, the annual Boyd Autobody and Glass Father’s Day Charity Car Show showed off its grand display of luxurious cars.
Had such a great time at the Fathers Day car show today. #Kelowna #FathersDay #carshow #mercedes #eagleracing pic.twitter.com/rZKUs6qmra
— Rory (@rory68anderson) June 21, 2015
Check out these rip-roarers and local residents enjoying the sunny day.
View this post on Instagram
Happy Fathers Day! Boyd Auto-body Fathers Day Car Show today Downtown in City Park. Lots of Vintage and New cars to see , Live Music, food, and lots of other fun activities for the whole Family! Check out our story to see more of the fun ☝🏼🧔🏽🏎 #kelownacarshow #boydcarshow #fathersday #kelownacapnews #kelownacapitolnews #kelwonanews #kelwonaevents #carshow
The exhibit aimed to please, as the selection varied from every car across the spectrum.
Happy Fathers Day! pic.twitter.com/spAQVpOFFd
— Kelowna Capital News (@KelownaCapNews) June 16, 2019
And if you missed it, Capital News shared 10 facts about Father’s Day that you might not have heard of before.
What do you call a train carrying bubble gum?
A Chew Chew train 🚂 #HappyBirthday #DadJokes
— Cassie 👮🏻♀️🇺🇸🚨🚨🏒🥅🚨🚨🔥💥 (@lilmscass) June 17, 2019
To cap off Father’s Day for 2019, watch this video of fathers trying to out-last eachother in a dad-joke standoff.
First one to laugh, loses! 😂 Our Dad Jokes were at another level this year for Dad Fest! #FathersDay #DadJokes pic.twitter.com/kueDIb4TTf
— Church @ The Springs (@thespringsfl) June 17, 2019
@davidvenn_
David.venn@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.