The festival will be held Sept. 16-17

The South Asian Arts Festival is coming to the Central Okanagan Sept. 16-17, 2023. (contributed)

The South Asian Arts Festival is returning to Central Okanagan.

The two-day festival opens Sept. 16 with musical performances and an artisan market at Creekside Theatre in Lake Country.

The second day will feature spoken word, an art gallery, and artist talks at Kelowna’s Innovation Centre.

Nine artists from across Western Canada will be showcased during the event.

Tickets are available online.

