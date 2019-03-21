Festival planned for Easter weekend

COLLECTING EGGS Chad Kicia, two years old, shows the eggs he collected during last year’s Easter Egg-stravaganza in Summerland. The event will be held this year on Saturday, April 20 from 10 a.m. until noon. (Summerland Review file photo)

It will be a celebration of Easter as children gather in Memorial Park on Saturday, April 20 for the fourth annual Easter Egg-stravaganza.

The event is presented by Remax Orchard Country in Summerland and features plenty of events and activities for children including a colouring contest, visits with the Summerland royalty, a bouncy castle, hot chocolate and doughnuts and a visit with the Easter Bunny.

But the highlight of the event will be an Easter egg dash, where children will rush to gather eggs from a section of the park.

How many eggs?

Remax staff, with help from the Summerland Girl Guides, are busily preparing 10,000 eggs for the festival.

That’s a lot of eggs, but the festival also attracts a lot of children.

“We stopped counting last year at 500 children,” said Deborah Moore of Remax Orchard Country.

She said the event is a good way to celebrate the Easter weekend and a kickoff to the spring season in Summerland.

“We’ve got an opportunity to add a little bit to our community,” she said. “It’s our way of giving back.”

The festival, in Memorial Park, will run from 10 a.m. until noon.

