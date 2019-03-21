COLLECTING EGGS Chad Kicia, two years old, shows the eggs he collected during last year’s Easter Egg-stravaganza in Summerland. The event will be held this year on Saturday, April 20 from 10 a.m. until noon. (Summerland Review file photo)

Festival planned for Easter weekend

Organizers preparing 10,000 eggs for hunt at Summerland’s Easter Egg-stravaganza

It will be a celebration of Easter as children gather in Memorial Park on Saturday, April 20 for the fourth annual Easter Egg-stravaganza.

The event is presented by Remax Orchard Country in Summerland and features plenty of events and activities for children including a colouring contest, visits with the Summerland royalty, a bouncy castle, hot chocolate and doughnuts and a visit with the Easter Bunny.

But the highlight of the event will be an Easter egg dash, where children will rush to gather eggs from a section of the park.

RELATED: Children gather for Easter festival

RELATED: Animals hopping for Easter

How many eggs?

Remax staff, with help from the Summerland Girl Guides, are busily preparing 10,000 eggs for the festival.

That’s a lot of eggs, but the festival also attracts a lot of children.

“We stopped counting last year at 500 children,” said Deborah Moore of Remax Orchard Country.

She said the event is a good way to celebrate the Easter weekend and a kickoff to the spring season in Summerland.

“We’ve got an opportunity to add a little bit to our community,” she said. “It’s our way of giving back.”

The festival, in Memorial Park, will run from 10 a.m. until noon.

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Deer attacking your garden? Here is what one Okanagan plant expert suggests

Just Posted

RCMP arrest two break-in suspects in East Kelowna

A vigilant resident reported suspicious activity leading to the arrests

Wedding rings and gold chain stolen from around Central Okanagan senior’s neck

Kelowna Mounties are warning the public after two thieves targeted a senior

Big White Ski Resort confident in avalanche prevention measures

Ski Patrol runs checks throughout day to promote safety on mountain

Kelowna Mounties injured in takedown of man with ‘blood running down his face’

A witness says that RCMP officers tackled a man in Glenmore

Find out more about the proposed Rutland fieldhouse

Central Okanagan Rugby Enthusiasts (CORE) join the invitation for April 3.

After mosque attacks, New Zealand bans ‘military-style’ guns

The gunman killed 50 in a Christchurch mosque

Trailer Park Boy brings Cheeseburger Tour to Okanagan

Randy performs at Vernon’s Status Nightclub Friday, with Kelowna comics

NHL alumni and Canadian country music stars gearing up for Okanagan charity extravaganza

A two-day May weekend event combines, hockey, golf, country music and a whole lot of fun

Okanagan College accepting students to new Tourism Management Diploma

The program will be offered out of the Revelstoke campus this September

Demand for mental health services increasing with acceptance

Support organization sees growing waitlist, particularly for youth and families with children

Okanagan woman gets 14 days in jail for crash that sent motorcycle rider to hospital for months

The motorcycle rider had to relearn to walk after the 2017 crash

Festival planned for Easter weekend

Organizers preparing 10,000 eggs for hunt at Summerland’s Easter Egg-stravaganza

Nowhere to grieve: How homeless people deal with loss during the opioid crisis

Abbotsford homeless advocate says grief has distinct challenges for those living on the streets

ICBC shifts to Alberta model, with higher rates, private insurers say

Minor injury cap, court restrictions take effect April 1 in B.C.

Most Read