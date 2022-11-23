Festive fun as Tree of Dreams returns to Kelowna

December is right around the corner and so are the holidays, which means it’s time to think not only about gift-giving but also giving back.

From Dec. 5-8, the Hotel Eldorado will turn into a festive delight, hosting the Tree of Dreams for the second year.

Mark Jeanes, the general manager for the Hotel Eldorado, said the Tree of Dreams event showcases local crafters and vendors, all in support of the not-for-profit charity Food for Thought, which looks to fight childhood food insecurity for local kids.

“We began last year not knowing how it would be received and we were delighted with the response. The Tree of Dreams is a joyful celebration of what Christmas can be. All proceeds will benefit local children through our partner charity Food for Thought who do incredible work fighting childhood food insecurity here in the Central Okanagan,” he said.

Chloe Kam, the lead program manager at Food for Thought, said it is incredibly important for the local community to recognize how much childhood food insecurity there is in this region.

“In the Central Okanagan, there is a 16 per cent poverty rate (as per BC Child Poverty Report Card 2021 by First Call) which means that one in six school children experience food poverty. Food for Thought raises money and then distributes the food into local schools through its sixty volunteers with the privacy of the children and their families protected throughout.”

Families are invited to attend the event, sit with Santa and enjoy holiday bites and festive beverages.

