Finalists revealed for Kelowna’s Civic and Community awards

The finalists for Kelowna’s 45th annual Civic and Community Awards have been announced.
The awards recognize the outstanding contributions and achievements made by Kelowna’s volunteers, youth, artists, athletes, businesses and non-profit organizations.
“Kelowna is a great place to live not only because of our surroundings but because of the people who live and work in this community,” said Melina Moran, Civic and Community Awards liaison. “The awards program highlights those who contributed to our community in a positive way in 2019 and enhanced the vibrancy of Kelowna, through volunteerism, artistic or cultural efforts, environmental initiatives or athletic achievements.”
Initially planned for April 29, the awards ceremony is currently under review due to the effects of COVID-19 and a revised plan will be released in the coming weeks as this situation develops.
45th Annual Civic & Community Award finalists by category:
Bob Giordano Memorial – Coach/Sport Administrator of the Year
- Darcy Rysz
- Kelly Hettinga
- Ron Koch
Bryan Couling Memorial Award – Athletic Team of the Year
- KSS Owls AAAA Girls Volleyball Team
- KSS Owls Girls Curling Team
- Kelowna U16A Ringette Elite
Female Athlete of the Year
- Emma Cannan
- Madelyn Hettinga
- Megan Hart
Male Athlete of the Year
- Cooper Humphreys
- Jordan Cheyne
- Trevor Brigden
Female Augie Ciancone Memorial Award
- Madelyn Hettinga
- Melaina Corrado
- Tessa Ivans
Male Augie Ciancone Memorial Award
- Braden White
- Matt Hopley
- Roan McCarthy
Champion for the Environment
- Friends of Black Mountain Society
- Operation Take Two
- Treehouse Forest Preschool
Teen Honour in the Arts
- Ava Clark
- Rowyn Grenier
- Sarah McIntyre
Honour in the Arts
- Erin Scott
- Peter MacLeod
- Stephen Buck
Young Citizen of the Year
- Abby Kiehlbauch
- Kritika Dave
- Yvonne Wood
Fred Macklin & Sarah Donalda-Treadgold Memorial Award – Citizen of the Year
- Al Hildebrandt
- Gail Harrison
- Robin Jarman
Corporate Community of the Year Award
- Avalon Event Rentals
- Prestige Hotels and Resorts
- Valley First Credit Union
Central Okanagan Foundation – Volunteer Organization of the Year
- Cops for Kids
- JCI Kelowna
- Project Literacy
