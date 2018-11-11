Find me my furever home

Noodle is available for adoption from the Kelowna BC SPCA

This week the Kelowna BC SPCA is highlighting Noodle, a three-year-old male Abyssinian guinea pig.

He would make a great first pet for a child that is interested in animals and how to care for them.

Noodle enjoys a good ‘pet’ but does need some socializing and can be skittish; however he would do well in a family home with young children who want to spend time with him.

Guinea pigs can get quite lonely which is why the BC SPCA recommends keeping them in pairs.

Single guinea pigs would like a companion, so when they come into the shelter alone the BC SPCA tries to find them a home with another guinea pig.

Guinea pigs can get to know one another through their cages until they are comfortable with each other to be introduced outside of the cage.

This is a great way to socialize guinea pigs and prevent depression in the animal.

If you have a guinea pig already and think Noodle would make a good friend contact the Kelowna BC SPCA at, 250-861-7722.

Sponsored by Buckerfields.

