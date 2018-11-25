This week the BC SPCA is featuring Sisa, a six-year-old domestic black hair cat.

She is looking for a quiet home, with older children where she will be the only pet, and can get all of the love.

Sisa, loves to look out the window, so if you have a home with a great view then this cat is for you.

Staff at the Kelowna shelter also have tip for you this week. As the weather gets colder and winter is on the horizon, it’s important to remember there might be feral cats living in your neighbourhood.

Vehicles tend to a nice warm spot for cats to hide under as they try and escape the cold, so giving a light knock to the hood of your car in the morning will help to scare them out, before you back-out.

Consider, buying pet friendly anti-freeze and rock salt for your driveway to make sure you and your pets are safe this winter season.

If you are interested if provided a retirement residence to Moon or have questions about any of the other animals in the shelter, contact the Kelowna BC SPCA at, 250-861-7722.

In case you missed last week’s Find me my furever home, with Moon cat.

