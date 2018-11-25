Find me my furever home

Meet Sisa a 6-year-old black cat at the Kelowna BC SPCA

This week the BC SPCA is featuring Sisa, a six-year-old domestic black hair cat.

She is looking for a quiet home, with older children where she will be the only pet, and can get all of the love.

Sisa, loves to look out the window, so if you have a home with a great view then this cat is for you.

Staff at the Kelowna shelter also have tip for you this week. As the weather gets colder and winter is on the horizon, it’s important to remember there might be feral cats living in your neighbourhood.

Vehicles tend to a nice warm spot for cats to hide under as they try and escape the cold, so giving a light knock to the hood of your car in the morning will help to scare them out, before you back-out.

Consider, buying pet friendly anti-freeze and rock salt for your driveway to make sure you and your pets are safe this winter season.

If you are interested if provided a retirement residence to Moon or have questions about any of the other animals in the shelter, contact the Kelowna BC SPCA at, 250-861-7722.

In case you missed last week’s Find me my furever home, with Moon cat.

Sponsored by Buckerfields.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Festival of Trees returns to Mission Hill Winery

Just Posted

Rescue underway for man stuck on cliff in West Kelowna park

A man was reported to be stuck in Rose Valley Regional Park

Lake Country’s Christmas event list

Tis the season to be merry, fa la la la la, la la la la

Your guide to winter light ups around the Okanagan

From Vernon to Summerland, with a stop in Kelowna, we’ve found some activities for you to enjoy

Festival of Trees returns to Mission Hill Winery

The holiday spectacle is open until Jan. 4.

Rockets’ goalie leads team to third straight win

Roman Basran makes 23 saves against rivals Victoria Royals

VIDEO: Canada Post back-to-work bill passed in late-night Commons sitting

Next step is the Senate, set to sit Saturday and, if necessary, Sunday, dealing with the bill

Pettersson lifts Canucks to 4-2 win over Kings

Vancouver snaps 8-game winless skid

SilverStar Mountain Resort sees 2,000 guests on first day of the season

The resort also opened its new Des Schumann Gondola today for excited guests

Driver who stopped to help B.C. car crash victim found, after family’s plea

Elijah John’s family asked the public to help find the man and boy who helped their son

Private clinics win injunction against B.C. law that banned them

Cambie Surgery Centre launched constitutional challenge nearly 10 years ago on private health care

Witness recants story about 15 cats found abandoned in Alberta ditch

Alberta SPCA aware man recanted story, but say investigation is still active

Raccoon dies after being trapped in ‘horrific’ B.C. animal cruelty case

Someone tried to drown a raccoon after leaving it in a trap for over a week, Critter Care says

Opposition pushes for emergency meeting amid B.C. legislature turmoil

Speaker’s office agreed to Tuesday meeting, but Liberal house leader wants one first thing Monday

Team Otter vs. Team Koi: People pick sides as otter evades capture at Vancouver garden

Otter has eaten seven decorative koi so far at Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Classical Chinese Garden

Most Read