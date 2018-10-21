Find me my furever home

Frankie is available for adoption from the Kelowna BC SPCA

Poe is looking for a place to call his forever home.

He is a two and a half year old Labrador- Terrier mix and is in need of guardians that can give him lots of exercise and attention.

If you’re interested in meeting Poe or any of the other pets available for adoption at the Kelowna BC SPCA contact the shelter at, 250-861-7722.

Support animals like Poe and others but joining the Kelowna shelter at the Coast Capri in Nov. 3 for the annual BC SPCA gala.

All funds raised through Offleashed Kelowna support the BC SPCA Kelowna branch’s work in animal welfare, including ending animal cruelty and creating caring and compassionate communities.

