Find me my furever home

Frankie is available for adoption from the Kelowna BC SPCA

Frankie has been at the shelter far too long and he’s looking for his loving furever home.

Frankie is a Blue Nose American Staffordshire Terrier, who was surrendered to the BC SPCA after his previous owners were unable to find suitable pet-friendly housing.

The two-year-old pup is very energetic and will need guardians who can spend time exercising with him.

For more information on Frankie and pets available for adoption at the Kelowna BC SPCA contact the shelter at, 250-861-7722.

You can also support animals like Frankie and Poe and others but joining the Kelowna shelter at the Coast Capri on Nov. 3 for the annual BC SPCA Offleashed gala.

All funds raised through Offleashed Kelowna support the BC SPCA Kelowna branch’s work in animal welfare, including ending animal cruelty and creating caring and compassionate communities.

