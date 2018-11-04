Find me my furever home

Several cats that were surrendered to the BC SPCA are available for adoption

The BC SPCA currently has several cats in the shelter that are part of a surrender case from Penticton.

A single person surrendered 111 cats to the Penticton shelter over the course of two weeks back in October.

The cats had to be transferred to different shelters in order for them to be properly cared for.

Kelowna shelter staff has been working to socialize these cats as they did not have much human interaction prior to being surrendered to the BC SPCA.

The cats are all polydactyl, which means they have an extra thumb on their paws.

If you’re looking to adopt these cats will need a quiet home with a guardian that is able to spend quality time with them to teach them about human touch and interaction.

For more information on the cats and pets available for adoption at the Kelowna BC SPCA contact the shelter at, 250-861-7722.

