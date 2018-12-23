Find me my furever home: Chloe

Meet Chloe, available for adoption at the Kelowna BC SPCA

Chloe is a very sweet three-year-old Domestic Short Hair waiting for her furever home at the Kelowna SPCA.

While she is all about greeting you and rubbing up against your legs, she likes her personal space too and can be a fairly independent lady.

She loves catnip, toy mice and fuzzy blankets.

According to the SPCA, Chloe is a very quirky tabby who has a character to be admired. She is quite social, but doesn’t appreciate too much hands on her all the time. She would love a home where she can be your constant companion, with a family who realizes she loves to interact, but on calmer terms.

For more information on Chloe or any other pets available for adoption at the Kelowna BC SPCA contact the shelter at 250-861-7722.

