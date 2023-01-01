First exhibit of 2023 at Lake Country Art Gallery celebrates female artists

Lake Country Art Gallery staff getting ready for 2023. Left to right, Artist and Gallery Board Member Sierra Bronkhorst, Executive Director Petrina McNeill and Gallery Curator Wanda Lock. (contributed)

The first art exhibit of 2023 at the Lake Country Art Gallery opens Jan. 7.

State(s) of Being features painters Joice M. Hall and Janine Hall, printmakers Rhoda Neufeld and Mary Smith McCulloch, and mixed media artist Lindsay Lorraine.

Focusing on the role of female artists, the exhibit supports and reinforces the role of women in art and asks why women are underreprestented in the industry.

All of the featured artists are also mothers, and through art each has displayed the tug between motherhood and being an artist.

An opening reception is being held from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Jan. 7.

The exhibit runs until Mar. 5.

