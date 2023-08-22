Vernon resident Cassidy Sparling won $100,000 on a scratch and win. (Contributed)

Vernon resident Cassidy Sparling won $100,000 on a scratch and win. (Contributed)

First time lucky: Vernon resident closer to home ownership with $100k lotto win

Cassidy Sparling is $100,000 richer thanks to scratch and win

A Vernon resident is now $100,000 richer, after winning on a scratch and win ticket.

Cassidy Sparling purchased her first ever lottery ticket, on a whim while shopping at Superstore on Anderson Way.

Sparling was dog-sitting for a friend when she found out she won after scanning it on the BCLC’s lotto app.

“I was on my friend’s couch in the living room,” she said. “It took a while to process and I’m still processing it. My mom was the first one I told and then my brother called me right after I texted him. They were both very excited!”

As for what she will be doing with the money, Sparling said she has been saving to purchase her first home and plans to put the majority of her prize towards one in the near future.

“This prize means a lot and it’s going to change my life drastically.”

READ MORE: Coldstream couple $675K richer after lottery win

READ MORE: Habitat for Humanity Okanagan lottery in Vernon

@B0B0Assman
bowen.assman@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

LotteryVernon

Previous story
Tough mutts have extra time to train before Kelowna dog-obstacle course

Just Posted

3,223 BC Hydro customers in Lake Country and on Westside Road are without power until 2 p.m. (BC Hydro)
Power outage affecting more than 3,223 customers in Lake Country, Westside Road

Fans will not be watching Thompson Rivers University and UBC Okanagan soccer at home this weekend as games have been moved outside the fire zone. (Contributed/GreyStroke Photography)
Canada West shifts locations for TRU, UBCO women’s soccer games

(The Broken Rail Ranch/Instagram)
West Kelowna ranch heart ‘broken’ after losing property, beloved pig to fire

The McDougall Creek wildfire continues to burn north of West Kelowna. (Gary Barnes/Capital News)
West Kelowna schools in wildfire protocol mode