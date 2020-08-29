Summerland’s first wedding took place June 1, 1904 when Harry Dunsdon married Annie Stevens. The wedding took place at St. Peter’s Anglican Church on Giants Head Road. (Photos courtesy of the Summerland Museum)

First wedding in Summerland was held in 1904

Harry Dunsdon and Annie Stevens were both from Middlesex, England

Annie Stevens sailed to Canada from England on the SS Canada in May 1904.

The Dunsdon and Stevens families were next-door neighbours in Middlesex England.

The church where the wedding was held was constructed in 1898 on the site of what is now the Anglican Cemetery.

It was constructed by ranch workers including Middlesex pioneers Will Fosbery, Richard Turner, Bob Faulder and Harry Dunsdon.

The church building was destroyed by fire on May 17, 1917.

The site was chosen as Summerland’s heritage site in 2018.

The present Anglican church building, St. Stephen Anglican Church, was constructed in 1909.

