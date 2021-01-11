Fitness memberships increase in new year, but not by much due to COVID-19

Fitness centres continue to look different even as people make New Year’s resolutions

Fitness centres continue to look different this year due to COVID-19, even as people make resolutions. (Twila Amato - Black Press Media)

Gyms and fitness centres are usually chock full of people after the holiday season as people make New Year’s fitness resolutions.

But with COVID-19 case numbers continuing to increase, restrictions are still in place which means fitness studios look a little different at this time of the year.

Oranj Fitness in Kelowna has a mix of fitness services: yoga, barre, spin, dance, as well as boot camp. Studio owner Tina Joslin said typically, they’d see an influx of membership registrations in the fall and in the new year.

She said they did see that increase, but not to the degree that it used to be before the pandemic.

“Usually, we’d see quite a big uptick in memberships and just bodies in the studio. We have had that in comparison to December,” she said.”

“It’s just so different. Instead of 20 to 30 people in a class, we have five to 10.”

She said much of that change was due to restrictions on gatherings, as well as the provincial health order to stop hot yoga, high-intensity interval training, dance, and spin classes.

But these restrictions shouldn’t stop you from continuing with your fitness journey, Joslin said.

There are different ways to continue your fitness journey, including online classes, as well as signing up for low-intensity exercise classes that may still be continuing in person.

“We still do have smaller low-impact classes, but we’ve also shifted to one-on-one or one-on-two training as well as small family groups.”

“We went online right away as well. We have a whole new website where we have 400 classes on yoga, fitness, nutrition, and meditation… it’s a little bit of everything in one place and you can access it on your own time,” Joslin said.

She added that whatever you choose to do, the key is to be consistent.

“We have a 21-day reset program because it only takes 21 days to form a habit,” she said.

“So this 21-day reset, it’s journaling, meditation, and fitness and yoga and nutrition all in one. After that 21 days, it will feel good and normal and not a chore.”

Once you have the habit, she said that’s when you should find the kind of exercise that you like and that works for you.

For more information on Oranj’s offerings, videos and schedule, visit their website.

READ: New ‘Panther’ machines fast-track COVID-19 testing in Interior Health

Twila Amato

Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan

Follow me on Twitter