Flipping flapjacks for Okanagan’s less fortunate

Century 21 Executives Realty, and some local royalty, serve up breakfast for those in need

The spirit of giving is shining bright in Vernon.

A warm gesture was served to the community’s less fortunate Monday, Dec. 23 as Century 21 Executives Realty cooked up breakfast on the sidewalk.

Anyone in need of a warm meal was welcome to pancakes, sausage and coffee. Plus there was a table of warm winter clothing outside the former Century 21 office on 32nd Street.

There was even a royal appearance, as Queen Silver Star Hayley Rakos, Princess Silver Star Madison Barrett and Miss Century 21 Chaundra Hauber came out to lend a hand.

