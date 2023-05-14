Fly for our fighters: Lake Country zipline park hosting Wounded Warrior Day

Funds will ultimately go to the Warrior Kids Camp program

Oyama Zipline Adventure Park is gearing up for Wounded Warrior Day on May 27.

The day will include fun for the whole family with zipline tours, a cadet parade, 50/50 raffles, tours of emergency vehicles and more.

All proceeds from the event will support the fundraiser ride of Lake Country resident and veteran Garry McCracken.

McCracken lost his daughter in November 2022 after a long battle with a mental disorder.

In her memory, he will be taking part in the Battlefield Bike Ride in June to raise funds for Wounded Warrior Canada’s Warrior Kids Camp.

The one-of-a-kind program aims at helping the children of veterans or first responders who are suffering from an operational stress injury, such as PTSD.

Starbucks coffee and Sunblush muffins will be served in the morning. Hamburgers and hot dogs will be grilled up by the Oyama Fire Department and medics.

