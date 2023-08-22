Food bank from Surrey helping Central Okanagan, more donations coming

Guru Nanak Food Bank stands by its motto to ‘recognize all human race as one’

The Central Okanagan Food Bank has been busy assisting thousands of evacuees and host families stay fed as wildfires threaten Lake Country, Kelowna, and West Kelowna.

Director of Development Tania Speiser said the community has really stepped up to help.

“We’re having partnerships on every level. We’re having people step up to offer us space, because part of what we do is the procurement, the stability, and the utilization of food.”

One of those partners is Guru Nanak Food Bank from Surrey. Kelowna Councillor Mohini Singh said “it took one phone call to the Guru Nanak Food Bank… and here they are.”

President of the Surrey based food bank Narinder Singh Walia described the desire to help as an obligation. “When we heard about the Kelowna fires we decided we had to do something for the needy people.”

Walia said they’ve also had requests for help in West Kelowna and more trucks full of donations will be arriving in the area in the coming days.

Anyone who wishes to donate or is in need of food assistance is encouraged to check out cofoodbank.org.

The food bank is in need of items like small snacks that fit in pockets for busy firefighters and other first responders. Another needed item is toothpaste and Speiser noted some dental clinics in town have donated.

