Larry Evans, the ‘Indiana Jones of Mushrooms’, identifies and teaches about mushroom varieties at the 2014 Fungi Fest in Sicamous. (Fungi Fest photo)

Larry Evans, the ‘Indiana Jones of Mushrooms’, identifies and teaches about mushroom varieties at the 2014 Fungi Fest in Sicamous. (Fungi Fest photo)

Foraging fans to flock to Fungi Fest in Sicamous

Popular mushroom-themed weekend returns Sept. 15-17

Sicamous is gearing up to forage for fungi.

The 18th annual Fungi Festival is returning Sept. 15-17, 2023, partnering with the district and the Sicamous Legion to offer a variety of mushroom-themed events.

The Fungi Festival is a not-for-profit endeavour, charging for activities to keep the program self-sustaining and able to run year after year for the public, reads the event website.

An icebreaker meal will be served at the Alpiner restaurant at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 14, with mushroom-y meals and a campfire with live music.

The festival then offers daily long walk events, foraging tours and shorter identification walks for those who want to learn more about mushrooms in the area.

Long walks require advance registration and are limited to 25 participants, beginning at 9:30 a.m. Friday and Saturday and at 9 a.m. on Sunday, with an additional cooking demonstration for long walk participants’ breakfast on the final day.

Each day has a continuing schedule including presentations, panels, live music, dinners and a market.

Registrations must be confirmed with organizer Deb Heap at fungifestival@gmail.com with contact information and then payment can be made to the same address.

More information is available at fungifestival.com or with Deb Heap at 403-970-0114.

Read more: Sicamous NHLer honoured with jersey retirement by his Junior B team

Read more: ‘There’s no quick answer’: Shuswap community questions wildfire officials

@willson_becca
rebecca.willson@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

MushroomsSicamous

Previous story
Charity football game to support Central Okanagan Fire Relief Fund

Just Posted

The Walroy Lake wildfire in Kelowna destroyed a few properties on Glenmore Road. (Brittany Webster/Capital News)
Hot spot smoke visible near Glenmore and John Hindle in Kelowna

Owen Cuthbert-Mayrhofer brought home a silver medal from the International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation’s Jiu-Jitsu Con 2023. (contributed)
Lake Country athletes bring home hardware from international jiu-jitsu con

The Okanagan Sun’s Burn Fund Classic Football game is set for Sept. 9, 2023. (contributed)
Charity football game to support Central Okanagan Fire Relief Fund

Firefighters hose down a spot within the Bush Creek East wildfire perimeter. (BCWS photo)
Possible rain, cooler temperatures forecasted for Shuswap wildfire