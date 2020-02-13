The club is looking to recruit new members (File photo)

Forget Tinder, find romance in person at the Kelowna Singles Club

To increase enrollment, the club is holding open dance every second Saturday

Who said people can’t meet each other the old fashioned way, anymore?

The Kelowna Singles Club is looking to recruit more members by holding open dances every second Saturday from 7 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. at 1380 Bertram Avenue.

Club advertiser Charlotte Shade said the dances allow people to expand their social network.

Lonely seniors club addresses need for senior activities in Kelowna

“Many single people are lonely, especially after the second time around,” said Shade. “Single people often also don’t want to associate with their married friends anymore. This dance allows people to meet one another in a single crowd.”

Club president Ian Collison said the event also serves as a confidence booster.

“Some people lock themselves away after they become single,” said Collison. “This event allows them to get back in the dating scene.”

A live band performs at each dance and a bar is also located on-site.

Despite the popular dance event, the club which has been in business for 40 years, is facing recent hardships.

Collison said the club’s headquarters had to be moved from Rutland Centennial Hall after the rent jumped from $300 to $575 a month. Collison said club enrollment has also decreased from 200 to 50 people over the years.

Collison said it’s the people that help him to keep operating the club.

“Both Shade and I like meeting new people. While it’s a lot of work, in the end, it’s worth it.”

Tickets for the event are available at the door and married couples are also welcome to attend. The next dance is on Saturday, Feb. 22.

@connortrembley
connor.trembley@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Support stays on track for Silver Star Adaptive Snow Sports

Just Posted

Wedman’s hat-trick blasts Rockets past Americans in 8-3 win

Kelowna snapped a five-game losing streak with a Wednesday night win over Tri-City

Central Okanagan housing market off to a strong start in 2020

The Okanagan Mainline has seen a 8.7 per cent change from Jan. 2019

Forget Tinder, find romance in person at the Kelowna Singles Club

To increase enrollment, the club is holding open dance every second Saturday

Warriors clinch playoff spot as final stretch of season concludes

West Kelowna fell 6-2 to the Salmon Arm Silverbacks in the 5th last game of the season Wednesday

Kelowna transit bus impounded following alleged drunk driving incident

The bus is currently sitting among hundreds of other impounded vehicles at Mario’s Towing

Does B.C. suck at romance? Province ranked third to last in love

B.C. ranked third to last in list of Canada’s most romantic provinces

Canadians split over support of northern B.C. pipeline, Wet’suwet’en protesters

51 per cent of Canadians support the 670-kilometre natural gas pipeline

Suspicious occurrence in Oliver not criminal in nature: RCMP

Yesterday a man stopped his vehicle and asked three children if they would like to see his puppy.

Man in panda hoodie wanted in connection to northern B.C. bank robbery

RCMP release image of man wanted in connection with robbery

B.C. student driver’s licence suspended after failing roadside sobriety check mid-lesson

Driving instructor had vehicle impounded for 30 days, as well

Seaspan barge full of wood chips nearly tips off Vancouver Island coast

Tug and listing barge drifted through Haro Strait Wednesday morning

B.C. man accuses taxi driver of leaving because he had guide dog

Bluebird Cabs Ltd. application to dismiss complaint denied

B.C. officials meet Wet’suwet’en chiefs over gas pipeline protest

Federal government needed to lift CN Rail blockade

Shuswap shutterbug enjoys international company of fellow bird enthusiasts

Blind Bay’s Ron Banville frequents Salmon Arm’s wharf for colourful avian images

Most Read