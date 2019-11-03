Former community of Mineola had a lumber mill

LUMBER TOWN Mineola, a pioneer lumber town in Meadow Valley, was founded in 1904. The lumber mill was in full operation between 1910 and 1923. The mill owner was John Wesley Wheeler (1870-1928.) In 1924, the town virtually disappeared. Some houses and buildings were moved into Summerland. A former Mineola warehouse still exists near the intersection of Victoria Road and Jones Flat Road. (Photo courtesy of the Summerland Museum)

Mineola was a pioneer lumber town located in Meadow Valley, north of the community of Faulder.

The town was founded in 1904. The lumber mill was in full operation between 1910 and 1923.

The mill owner was John Wesley Wheeler (1870-1928.) The town’s name, Mineola, came from Wheeler’s previous town on Long Island, New York. And that name originated from an Algonquin word meaning “pleasant village.”

Among those who settled in Mineola were Thomas and Alice Brennan, who came from England. Their son, Edmund W. (Eb) Brennan was born June 28, 1922, the couple’s third child but the first baby born in Mineola to have a registered birth certificate.

He was one of six children in the Brennan family. Brothers and sisters were Florence, Thomas, Nan, Robert and Roy.

The parents both died while the children were young.

Eb Brennan served in the Canadian Armed Forces during the Second World War. After the war, he was employed by Smith and Henry Trucking for many years, and later worked at the Summerland Research Station, as a technician in the virus station.

During its time, Mineola had a small school, with an enrolment of 12 students.

Eventually the area received some government funding in the amount of $150 which was put towards constructing a school. It was build by volunteers.

Teachers at the school included: Ada Murray, Ms. Roadhouse, Ms. Caldwell, Ms. McLachlan, Mrs. Spears and Mrs. Lee.

The school eventually shut down around 1923 when the mill closed.

In 1924, the town virtually disappeared. Some houses and buildings were moved into Summerland.

A former Mineola warehouse still exists near the intersection of Victoria Road North and Jones Flat Road.

