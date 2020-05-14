The Vernon SPCA is looking for foster homes for kittens. (BC SPCA photo)

Foster homes needed for North Okanagan kittens

SPCA getting ready for kitten season and needs people to apply to foster

Spring brings flowers, showers and babies. With that in mind, the Vernon SPCA is planning for kittens needing care.

The local branch is looking for foster families to help during kitten season.

“Hundreds of unwanted kittens and pregnant cats will soon arrive at our shelters and we anticipate needing extra help caring for these sweet animals,” states the Vernon BC SPCA. “While we are not accepting general applications for volunteers at this time, we have a need for specialized kitten/cat foster homes.”

Kittens under six weeks of age, bottle feeding kittens, pregnant cats and mother cats with kittens will need foster homes.

If you can help, submit an application at: http://bttr.im/ljfpk

“Our team is reviewing applications now, in preparation for online training webinars next week,” said the Vernon and district branch.

“Now more than ever, it takes a team! If you are able to help by fostering a cat and/or kittens thank you for making this special commitment. And regardless, thank you for everything you do for the animals!”

