Kate McBrearty has been officially named the new executive director of the Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation. (Submitted Photo)

Foundation sticks with familiar face at North Okanagan hospital

Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation keeps Kate McBrearty on as executive director

A now familiar face is leading the way in supporting improved health care services in the North Okanagan. The Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation board is pleased to announce the appointment of Kate McBrearty as executive director of the Foundation, effectively immediately.

“On behalf of the entire Board, we are thrilled to officially welcome Kate to the position of executive director. She has been outstanding in fulfilling the interim ED role and we consider ourselves to be very fortunate to have an individual of her calibre lead our organization in the next phase of our continued evolution,” said Kevin Arbuckle, board president.

As a senior strategist, McBrearty brings extensive experience in change management and overseeing the development of capital campaigns. Her 25-year career has spanned both the corporate and non-profit sectors, providing consulting services in the areas of interim executive leadership, organizational reviews, process improvements, marketing and communications, and fund development. Most recently she was contracted to the Royal Inland Hospital Foundation in Kamloops as their capital campaign strategic counsel, helping them to prepare them for a $25 million capital campaign. McBrearty chose to make Vernon her home five years ago and truly loves living in the Okanagan.

“It’s an honour to accept this position at the Foundation,” she said. “I’m very passionate about making a difference and have always had a strong interest in healthcare. This opportunity is very exciting for me as our mandate is not only to support our hospital, but also the long-term care facilities and community programs throughout our region. We have a strong board, excellent healthcare providers and administrators, and I have seen first-hand what a generous community we have. I’m delighted to be part of the future success of VJH Foundation.”

To learn more about the Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation, check out VJHFoundation.org.

READ MORE: Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation replaces executive director

READ MORE: Cutting edge MRI machine comes to Vernon hospital

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Fire Prevention Week sparks safety reminder for Okanagan residents

Just Posted

Heat qualify for Canada-wide golf championships after 4th place finish at Okanagan Golf Club

Men qualify, women miss cut at Heat hosted inaugural Canada West tournament last weekend

Kelowna hosts Indigenous workforce forum

The forum will take place on Oct. 8 and 9

Okanagan residents gather at Kelowna City Hall in support of workplace inclusivity

Hundreds gathered as part of sixth annual Inclusion Chain event

City of Kelowna buys $2.7M lakefront property for beach expansion

The property just north of Rotary Beach was bought by the city for $2.7 million

Chicken products sold in Kelowna recalled due to safety concerns

Two products sold at Urban Fare have been recalled by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency

Chic and artsy soiree set for North Okanagan art gallery

Art After Dark returns Oct. 18

Kootnekoff: The power of just one person during an Okanagan driving dispute

Kelowna lawyer details how one person helped another during an insurance debacle

HERGOTT: Driving with your phone in the cup holder

Lawyer Paul Hergott discusses distracted driving fines

Teen tenants of Vernon house fire given gift of music

RJ and J.R. Liebelt don’t feel they’re starting from scratch after losing their worldly possessions

Man breaks two B.C. records at annual pumpkin weigh-off

The secret is good soil and proper nutrients, winner says

B.C. teen creates app to help voters know the issues ahead of Election Day

Laef Kucheran initially created the app when he was just 14

Foundation sticks with familiar face at North Okanagan hospital

Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation keeps Kate McBrearty on as executive director

Injured Vancouver Island mushroom picker says thanks to rescuers

‘Perfect storm’ of events challenge search team from Port Alberni

Tussock moth infestation in Cariboo is farthest north ever recorded in B.C.

Moth, which can quickly kill Douglas fir trees, spotted south of Alkali Lake

Most Read