(Left to right): Shari Slattery, CMHA Kelowna and the team from Raymond James Kelowna: Darlene La Valley, Brendan Willis, Rita Faber, Lori Samuels, Cheryl Penner, Kaiyo Muir, Jay Dowhaniuk, Sandy McAfee. - Image: Contributed

Foundry getting help; helping youth

Kelowna business steps up to help the Foundry deal with youth mental health issues

A Kelowna business reached its goal to help the Foundry in half the time it expected.

Investment dealer Raymond James originally made a two-year fundraising commitment to Foundry Kelowna for $50,000 but ended up surpassing the goal—raising $50,140 in just one year.

“Our signature fundraiser Christmas in November has raised more than $194,000 for local charities during the last four years,” said Brendan Willis, branch manager for Raymond James Kelowna Corporate. “This past year, Foundry Kelowna was selected as our charity of choice to receive this event’s proceeds.”

The Foundry is focussed on better access to care for youth, and their families, so they can live their best lives possible.

“We know that mental wellness affects people from all walks of life and by supporting Foundry Kelowna we are helping dramatically change the delivery of these essential services for youth and their families,” added Willis.

Using an early intervention approach, Foundry Kelowna unites partner organizations that provide health and mental health care services, enabling young people to open one door to get help with life’s big and small wellness challenges.

Scheduled appointments are a part of the ongoing framework of care, but for three hours a day, five days a week the clinic operates as a walk in service. The ‘open access’ hours are proving to be greatly needed. Since Foundry Kelowna opened in September 2017, an average of 200 youth aged 12 to 24, per month, have accessed services within the walk in hours.

Melissa Feddersen, Foundry Kelowna’s Centre Manager, says the vast majority are receiving mental health and/or substance use services for the first time.

“We are hearing from young people and families alike that they would not have known where to go if Foundry Kelowna had not been available and so easily accessible for them,” she said. “Our unique approach means we are able to offer a holistic approach in connecting them to the services that are right for them at that time, we are ensuring we are supporting their entire well-being.”

For more information on Foundry Kelowna, please visit www.foundrybc.ca/kelowna

Previous story
IH declares an end to meningococcal disease outbreak

Just Posted

Foundry getting help; helping youth

Kelowna business steps up to help the Foundry deal with youth mental health issues

Opera Kelowna unveils summer production

The cast was announced at Porsche Centre Kelowna Feb. 14

UPDATE: Kelowna man accused of killing wife, children in court today

A Kelowna man accused of killing his wife and two young daughters days before Christmas is scheduled for a brief court appearance this morning.

Vigil held to honour missing and murdered Indigenous women

“We don’t want to gather here year after year and pass it along to our grandchildren and our children”

Green candidate ‘concerned’ with byelection

Neither the Greens nor the NDP could knock off the Liberals in easy win for Team Okanagan

Update: Fire in Rutland contained

Kelowna Fire Department crews are on scene of a fire in Rutland

EDITORIAL CARTOON: B.C. vs. Alta.

Revelstoke cartoonist Rob Buchanan weighs in on the pipelines and pinots war.… Continue reading

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Letter: Thanks for wonderful, attentive care

West Kelowna letter-writer says they were treated extremely well at KGH

Murder charge laid in connection to 2014 death of Kamloops inmate

Dylan Levi Judd, 20, died in Kamloops Regional Correctional Centre in January 2015.

Climate adaptation needed, B.C. auditor general says

Flooding, wildfire risks need local, provincial action

Opinion: Seriously Kim? We have the right to bare arms

A Princeton reporter reacts after a former Canadian prime minister says women should cover up on TV

‘Supercluster’ tech groups to share up to $950M in federal cash

It’s part of a high-tech collaboration to foster growth and create jobs

Mischief charges laid against Sagmoen

Curtis Sagmoen appeared by video in Vernon Law Courts Thursday, where he was charged with mischief

Most Read

  • Foundry getting help; helping youth

    Kelowna business steps up to help the Foundry deal with youth mental health issues