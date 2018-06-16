Free fishing allowed for Family Fishing Weekend

Most fishing is being offered for free this weekend in recognition of a celebrated family tradition

In addition to dozens of Family Fishing Weekend events across B.C., the Department of Fisheries and Oceans is providing free access to most fishing in the province.

Just for this one weekend, June 15-17, people can fish without a Tidal Waster Sports Fishing licence except if they’re catching salmon or if they’re catching Halibut or Lingcod in the Strait of Georgia.

All fishing closures and restrictions do still apply, and will be enforced, emphasized DFO in their notice, reminding people to check regulations before they get out their rods.

Salmon fishing in tidal waters will still require a complimentary tidal fishing licence, but people will still need to purchase a salmon conservation stamp.

As for freshwater salmon fishing, people will need a free Family Fishing Week licence or a juvenile tidal fishing licence, and a salmon conservation stamp.

Dozens of events are also scheduled for the weekend, with each community’s event posted here.

READ MORE: Grab the rods — it’s Family Fishing Weekend

For more details on the day and regulations, visit the Family Fishing Weekend website.

 


jackie@terracestandard.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Education opportunity of a lifetime for Okanagan Y volunteer

Just Posted

Kelowna couple looks to support family dealing with infertility treatments

In-vitro struggle prompts local family to fundraise through GoFundMe

Kelowna Actors Studio fighting fraudulent tickets

The studio was tipped off by several complaints of high prices

30 degrees and warmer forecasted with heat wave in B.C.

The weather could stay well into next week, according to Environment Canada

UPDATE: PIB declares desire to be drug/alcohol free

Death of young PIB member catalyst to work towards becoming alcohol and drug free reserve

PHOTOS Local photographer stumbles across an eagle roost

The Central Okanagan eagles have left for the year

What’s happening

It’s dad’s weekend so be sure to check out all of the events in your community

LETTER: Kudos for Interior Health

“I have criticized Interior Health system in the past…”

CREA cuts home sales forecast, May sales down 16.2% compared with year ago

Updated forecast came as CREA reported actual home sales in May hit a seven-year low

LETTER: An alternative view on the KGH therapy pool

“From my observation at the pool the ‘clearing out’ of many people is a good idea.”

LETTER: Need to unite around exit strategy

“Oil extraction makes up less than three per cent of Canada’s GDP.”

Amber Alert cancelled after girl, 7, found safe in Quebec

She was found shortly after Quebec provincial police issued the alert

Free fishing allowed for Family Fishing Weekend

Most fishing is being offered for free this weekend in recognition of a celebrated family tradition

RCMP find body of missing woman who fell into B.C. River

The body of Jessie Lavallee was found in the North Thompson River south of Barriere

Man, 21, charged in Toronto playground shooting that injured 2 young girls

Sheldon Eeriya of Markham, Ont., was arrested on Friday

Most Read