Free public skating in Kelowna to celebrate Family Day

To celebrate Family Day in B.C. coming up on Monday, Feb 21, the City of Kelowna is offering free public skating on Friday and Sunday.

Friday’s (Feb 18) free skate will be held at the Capital News Centre from 6:30 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. Sunday’s (Feb 20) skate will be at the Rutland Arena from 1 p.m. to 3:15 p.m.

Registration and pre-booking is not required and participants 12 and older will need to provide their proof of vaccination.

