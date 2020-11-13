(MoneyforCoffee/Pixabay photo)

Free stuff: Shuswap mom hopes to get people upcycling

Shuswap Upcycle offers way to find new homes for unwanted items

Amy Riemersma’s cell phone has been dinging steadily with notifications since she started the Shuswap Upcycle page on Facebook.

The notifications are from individuals seeking to join the group and get “upcycling.” This term relates to being able to find new uses for used items, thus keeping them out of the landfill. As Riemersma explained, there are other benefits to a community upcycle group, which is why she wanted to get one going in the Shuswap.

“There were lots of buy and sells, but sometimes people just want to give things away, and sometimes people just don’t have the money or the resources to buy, so it’s a great place for them,” said Riemersma.

Having recently moved to Blind Bay, the mother of five was surprised to find the area was without an upcycle group, explaining they can be a convenient way to get rid of things you no longer need in a hurry. Obviously, they are also a place to find things you might be in search of.

“I found my son’s bike on there, because I was in search of a bike for a 12 year old boy and someone happened to have one they didn’t use, so I got a new bike, new to us,” said Riemersma, adding upcycle groups are also a way to find new homes for items that thrift stores might not accept, such as mattresses.

“When I was moving my parents stuff… I didn’t have a truck or the means to go to the dump, and it’s a shame when you have a perfectly good mattress but just have no need for it,” said Riemersma. “So we posted it to upcycle and one lady came and took all six of our mattresses because she runs a dog kennel.

“Things like that you might think nobody wants it, it’s garbage. Put it on upcycle for a day or two and most likely someone is going to grab it. It saves stuff going into the landfill, it saves someone who has been looking for this item from having to purchase it.”

Rules for the Shuswap Upcycle are fairly straight forward: no selling, trading or bartering, and it is the upcycler to decide who gets the item. Once an item is picked up, the post is removed.

Though it lacks the upcycle name, EVERYTHING for Free in Salmon Arm And area, is a similar Facebook group with more than 4,000 members.

Read more: New Salmon Arm location for recycling of light bulbs

Read more: Recyclable plastics collected in Shuswap not burned or sent to landfill

contact

Salmon Arm

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Okanagan community doesn’t let COVID cancel Remembrance
Next story
Penticton man goes all out to celebrate World Kindness Day

Just Posted

An image of horses walking on Westside Road, shared Jan. 25, 2020. (Carly Jones/Facebook)
Horse struck by vehicle on Westside Road

Witness says impatient driver hit the horse near the Little Kingdom store Wednesday morning

(Black Press file)
‘Not a milestone to celebrate’: Interior Health surpasses 1,000 total cases

Interior Health has recorded 42 new cases of COVID-19 for Friday

(Google Maps)
COVID-19 outbreak declared at Kelowna long-term care home

One staff member has tested positive for the virus. So far, no long-term care residents.

Gail Given shares a word with Loyal Wooldridge in the City of Kelowna council chambers. Given is a city representative and board chairperson of the Regional District of Central Okanagan board. (File photo)
Kelowna councillor to continue as RDCO board chair

Carol Given to serve 7th consecutive term as head of Regional District of Central Okanagan

Have you seen this man? Image: Urban Liquor Store.
Brazen theft from Kelowna liquor store

A man allegedly stole cash from Urban Liquor Store on Gordon Drive

Motorists wait to enter a Fraser Health COVID-19 testing facility, in Surrey, B.C., on Monday, November 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C.’s COVID-19 wave continues with 617 new cases

Lower Mainland restrictions aimed at bending curve down

When a senior client couldn't leave his car for a haircut because of mobility issues, Jesse Blades of Lumby's Beauty and the Barber brought her clippers to his car Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020. (Francis Cooney/Facebook)
Okanagan senior gets drive-thru haircut

Lumby’s Jesse Blades brought the clippers to the car for her client with mobility issues

Vernon’s Kal Tire Place. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
COVID-19: North Okanagan parents want arena access as minor hockey resumes

Rink occupancy is limited to 50 people during the pandemic, leaving no room for spectators

Gill and Dave McIntosh on their wedding day. (Submitted photo)
Baby delivered early after Abbotsford mom becomes critically ill with COVID-19

GoFundMe campaign underway to help couple with expenses

The Tofino General Hospital has 10 in-patient beds and five stretchers. (Westerly file photo)
COVID-19: Tofino and Ucluelet kindly ask visitors from Lower Mainland to postpone trips, again

“We thank visitors from these regions for their continued support and understanding.”

The federal government is investing $2.3 million to learn more about the impacts of plastic pollution on the natural environment and human health. (Photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS)
Fed offers $2.3 million for plastics-based scientific research

Announcement made during Vancouver’s virtual Zero Waste Conference

(MoneyforCoffee/Pixabay photo)
Free stuff: Shuswap mom hopes to get people upcycling

Shuswap Upcycle offers way to find new homes for unwanted items

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

This morning in Revelstoke. Up to 20 cm of snow is expected. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)
Updated: Snowfall warning for Revelstoke area; Highway 1 reopens

Up to 20 cm expected

Most Read