Friends and students continue Okangan dance instructor’s legacy

Popular Vernon dance instructor Ruth Blencoe (right, with her husband, George), co-founder of Dancing With The Vernon Stars, is fondly being remembered by the community. Blencoe died Feb. 22 from injuries sustained in a traffic accident. (Sproing Creative photo)

Ruth Blencoe passed away just over a month ago, but her friends are keeping her generous nature alive.

“Ruth Blencoe was a wonderful woman who touched the community she lived and worked in, in such a profound way, and her legacy will live on with your generous support,” said friend Cindy Masters. “Ruth had a dream to have a Fine Arts scholarship. Together with the love of her life, friends, family and our community, we want to make that dream come true.”

The Ruth Blencoe Memorial Award has been created as a living legacy for Ruth, and Masters implores there are many ways, “you can help.”

Events are being held in May to raise funds for the VSS Fine Arts scholarship in Blencoe’s name. Funds are also being raised for North Okanagan Hospice Society, because of the key contributions Blencoe made to Vernon’s Dancing With the Stars.

Two of Blencoe’s students, Kristina Klein and Julie Larsen, will be holding a workshop to raise funds for the causes. Psychic Development for the Closet Intuitive takes place on May 25. Registration is available on Eventbrite.

Klein, owner of Eatology, will be providing the catering and an event room for the workshop. Larsen, a college level intuition coach and meditation guide, will be providing the presentation.

Masters is also organizing a Dance for Ruth May 18 at the Shubert Centre with the Shawn Lightfoot band.

Information for the event is available on Ruth Blencoes Facebook, tickets are $50 each and available at Bannister Honda, Bannister GM, Cheek to Cheek, the Schubert Centre and Cottons Chocolates.

“You can help,” by donating an item for the live or silent auction can contact PatLoehndorf at 250-545-0531 or Cindy Masters at 250-503-7974 to make arrangements to pick up

your generous donation.

“You can help,” by making a cash donation to the Ruth Blencoe Memorial Award at the Community Foundation of the North Okanagan.

