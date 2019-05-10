Popular Vernon dance instructor Ruth Blencoe (right, with her husband, George), co-founder of Dancing With The Vernon Stars, is fondly being remembered by the community. Blencoe died Feb. 22 from injuries sustained in a traffic accident. (Sproing Creative photo)

Friends and students continue Okangan dance instructor’s legacy

“Psychic Development for the Closet Intuitive” on May 25 and “Dance for Ruth” on May 18

Ruth Blencoe passed away just over a month ago, but her friends are keeping her generous nature alive.

“Ruth Blencoe was a wonderful woman who touched the community she lived and worked in, in such a profound way, and her legacy will live on with your generous support,” said friend Cindy Masters. “Ruth had a dream to have a Fine Arts scholarship. Together with the love of her life, friends, family and our community, we want to make that dream come true.”

The Ruth Blencoe Memorial Award has been created as a living legacy for Ruth, and Masters implores there are many ways, “you can help.”

Events are being held in May to raise funds for the VSS Fine Arts scholarship in Blencoe’s name. Funds are also being raised for North Okanagan Hospice Society, because of the key contributions Blencoe made to Vernon’s Dancing With the Stars.

Two of Blencoe’s students, Kristina Klein and Julie Larsen, will be holding a workshop to raise funds for the causes. Psychic Development for the Closet Intuitive takes place on May 25. Registration is available on Eventbrite.

Klein, owner of Eatology, will be providing the catering and an event room for the workshop. Larsen, a college level intuition coach and meditation guide, will be providing the presentation.

Masters is also organizing a Dance for Ruth May 18 at the Shubert Centre with the Shawn Lightfoot band.

Information for the event is available on Ruth Blencoes Facebook, tickets are $50 each and available at Bannister Honda, Bannister GM, Cheek to Cheek, the Schubert Centre and Cottons Chocolates.

“You can help,” by donating an item for the live or silent auction can contact PatLoehndorf at 250-545-0531 or Cindy Masters at 250-503-7974 to make arrangements to pick up

your generous donation.

“You can help,” by making a cash donation to the Ruth Blencoe Memorial Award at the Community Foundation of the North Okanagan.

Related: Vernon dance instructor remembered with love

Related: 11th annual Dancing with the Vernon Stars took place Friday at the Vernon Lodge

To report a typo, email:
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com.

@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
‘It was brutal’: Vernon woman shocked after truck driver runs over duck

Just Posted

Porcupine climbs up tree, surprises Kelowna hiker

‘Who knew porcupines were tree climbers?’

Peachland residents spot multiple bears in neighbourhoods

People in Peachland Neighbours Facebook group said they wish no harm to bears

Gear up and grab your pup; Dirty Mutter returns to Kelowna

The canine obstacle course returns September

Motorized scooter accident sends elderly West Kelowna woman to hospital

The accident happened just after 3:30 p.m. Thursday afternoon

Big brother, big winner: Kelowna local wins reality TV show

Dane Rupert won Big Brother Canada season 7 Thursday night

Okanagan Music Rundown: From Majestic Downfall to the Apollo Suns your week will be filled with great live music

Pencil these great shows into your calendar this week

16-month-old boy dies after being left in hot car for number of hours in Burnaby

RCMP confirmed an investigation is underway

BC Hockey selects 60 players for U16 provincial camp in Shawnigan Lake

Players invited based on performance at U16 BC Cup held in Salmon Arm

Apollo Suns shine on Okanagan

Dance-inducing rock band plays Vernon, Enderby, Kelowna, Oliver

Trio of endangered owls hatch at B.C. breeding program

There is hope owls could be released into the wild as soon as next spring

Summerland construction activity shows increase in 2019

Total value of building permits so far this year at $19,047,800

Column: Fine dining and our dirty little devices

In Plain View by Lachlan Labere

Foul play ruled out for Vernon man recovering from head injury, witnesses still sought

A Go Fund Me has been set up to aid Darrell Moulsdale with expenses related to his recovery.

B.C. MLA wants to ban sale of flavoured nicotine juice to stop teens from vaping

Kamloops-South Thompson MLA Todd Stone introduced a private member’s bill in the legislature

Most Read