The manor house. (Friends of Fintry/Contributed)

Friends of Fintry host Mother’s Day Fair

The event returns after a three-year hiatus

Celebrate Mother’s day by taking mom to Fintry this Sunday!

The Friends of Fintry are hosting its Mother’s Day Fair this Sunday, May 8, on Westside Road after a three-year hiatus.

The fair will feature displays of gardening, food stuffs, arts and crafts, and housewares. Live music will be playing throughout the day.

Firefighters will be parked on the lawn for practice, and volunteers will lead games and activities for children. Food trucks will be on site.

The event is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the manor house grounds. Entry is by donation and guided tours are available throughout the day.

Please visit fintry.ca for more information.

Central Okanagan Foundation names new CEO

