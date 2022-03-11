Full calendar of events at UBC Okanagan for Embrace Aging Month

The University of British Columbia Okanagan has a full calendar of events scheduled for the month of March 2022, which is Embrace Aging Month. (Submitted photo)

March is Embrace Aging Month, and the University of British Columbia Okanagan (UBCO) is midway through a month of activities designed to promote healthy aging.

UBCO organized a series of events aimed at the region’s aging population to keep a spring in their steps, with spring around the corner.

UBCO’s Institute for Healthy Living and Chronic Disease Prevention (IHLCDP), in partnership with Interior Savings Credit Union and Interior Health, put together 31 days of activities to celebrate they joys of aging.

A key event will be a webinar hosted by health reporter and Globe and Mail columnist André Picard on March 14 via Zoom. Picard will share his in-depth insights on post-pandemic health reform and discuss takeaways from having lived with the pandemic for two years.

Picard, one of Canada’s top health and public policy observers, has covered the pandemic from many different angles — from frontline workers to the implications for older adults and youth, to the impact on Canadian workplaces.

“We are honoured to have André Picard’s insights as part of our Embrace Aging month,” said Dr. Joan Bottorff, a professor with the School of Nursing. “Mr. Picard is a well-respected journalist who has become a popular advocate and expert about good physical and mental health for all Canadians.”

In its ninth year, Embrace Aging Month features group walks with UBCO students and faculty, tips for aging at home, a webinar highlighting the signs, symptoms and solutions of caregiver burnout, a music therapy session and a yoga lesson that promotes laughter. UBCO researchers will also share new evidence on a range of topics, from the effects of climate change on health to virtual care.

“While Embrace Aging Month brings into focus the importance of supporting older adults in our communities, the sessions are for young and old alike,” said Dr. Joan Bottorff, a professor with the School of Nursing. “We have tried to think of something for just about everyone.”

Other highlights of the month include free visits to the YMCA, an electric bike demonstration and a games and virtual reality webinar where participants can learn about immersive technologies, floor projection and wearable sensors.

For a full event schedule and registration details, visit okanaganembracingaging.com.

READ MORE: B.C. senior homes bracing for increase in visitors after March 18

READ MORE: The secret to a long life? “Wake up every morning!,” says B.C. man on 105th birthday

Brendan Shykora

Seniors