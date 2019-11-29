Fulton Secondary students Jennifer Hovkirk (left), Adian Foster and Jordan Shannon try to stay warm as they encourage motorists to help fill the bus with food and cash donations Friday in front of the Okanagan Landing Plaza. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

Fulton students freeze to fill bus with food

Stop by Okanagan Landing Plaza today, or the school next week to help families in need

Some high school kids are braving frigid temperatures to help others today.

Fulton Secondary students are stationed at the Okanagan Landing Plaza collecting non-perishable food items and cash donations until 5 p.m. Their goal is to fill a school bus

“We’re trying to fill the bus up for families in need this time of year,” said Jordan Shannon, who was bundled up at the site since 7:30 a.m.

Those who can’t make it down can also bring donations to Clarence Fulton School any time over the next week.

READ MORE: Wilson's Landing firefighters collect for Christmas food drive

READ MORE: Realtors feed the need with North Okanagan food drive

