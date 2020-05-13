(Black Press file photo)

Funding granted to COVID-19 projects in South Okanagan and Similkameen

Initiative provides more than $70,000 to organizations within region

A partnership between the Community Foundation of the South Okanagan Similkameen, United Way Southern Interior BC and Valley First, a division of First West Credit Union, has granted more than $70,000 to projects and programs directly dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Since launching the Community Response Fund partnership in March, we have received a tremendous number of applications for the fund from organizations working with groups who are directly affected by COVID-19 and are doing front line work in the terms of food security, housing, mental health and well-being, and safety,” said Aaron McRann, executive director of the community foundation. “We also received applications from organizations who are facing financial strain from having to shut their doors, a decline in donations, and lost fundraising opportunities to support operations.”

READ ALSO: Fundraising initiative created to help during COVID-19

READ ALSO: Scientists concerned focus on COVID-19 disrupting regular health research funds

After launching a combined application on the community foundation website, the group came to an agreement on the most pressing charities and causes to fund in Phase 1 of the Community Response Fund. These included food banks, meal programs, family services, mental health and addiction programs.

“During times of dire need and crises, it is more important than ever for us to come together to most effectively meet the needs of the people and communities we serve,” says Kahir Lalji, executive director of United Way Southern Interior BC. “I would like to acknowledge all partners who have contributed to making these supports available during this time, and to all those who continue to provide essential frontline social and community services.”

“There is strength in numbers and this is a perfect example of that,” said Paulo Araujo, president of Valley First. “We are all in this together, helping our members and our communities thrive.”

Funding has been approved for the following agencies in the region:

• Canadian Mental Health Association — SOS

• Desert Sun Counselling

• Ooknakane Friendship Centre

• Penticton Soupateria

• Pathway’s Addiction Resource Centre

• Princeton Foodbank

• Princeton Family Services

• St. Vincent de Paul Food Bank

• School District 67 — food for school families

• South Okanagan Immigrant Society

• Starfish Backpack Program

“We are proud to collaborate with UWSIBC and Valley First to provide direct and immediate support to these local organizations in the South Okanagan Similkameen who are dealing with the fallout from COVID19,” said McRann. “The Community Response Fund is also a way for donors and interested citizens to pool their donations to make a bigger impact in their community,” McRann said.

To learn more about the community efforts to support the charitable and non-profit sector during COVID-19, visit www.cfso.net/covid19/,www.unitedwaysibc.com/covid-19 and www.valleyfirst.com/covid-19

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
COLUMN: Feeding the family

Just Posted

Kelowna council green lights new drive-thru despite staff’s climate concerns

Council said the area is largely car-centric and the environmental impact of non-approval would be negligible

Semi-truck catches fire on Highway 97 C near West Kelowna

The single occupant was able to escape without any injuries

COVID-19 affecting Kelowna rental market

Kelowna rent for a two-bedroom home is down in April over March, according to report

VIDEO: Thunderstorm brings hail to Kelowna

Environment Canada forecast thundershowers for the Okanagan on Tuesday

Kelowna events company goes virtual with 50 % of functions

Impact Events saw half of its summer events pivot to an online platform

Trudeau not ready to talk about extending U.S. travel ban, even as deadline approaches

Prime minister says conversations with U.S. president are ongoing

UPDATE: Coronavirus concerns prompt event cancellations across the Okanagan

This is a running list of events cancelled across the Okanagan

Partial return to class for Central Okanagan students: COVID-19

School District 23 and the Board of Education have released a letter regarding returning to class

Straight from DeHart

New Kelowna winery faces pandemic limitations

Introducing the West Coast Traveller: A voyage of the mind

Top armchair travel content for Alaska, Yukon, BC, Alberta, Washington, Oregon and California!

Trees cut illegally from Okanagan Rail Trail

Regional District of North Okanagan bylaw officers investigating

Funding granted to COVID-19 projects in South Okanagan and Similkameen

Initiative provides more than $70,000 to organizations within region

Life-jacket Day a chance to reflect on boating safety

101 Canadians die each year in boating-related accidents; improper lifejacket use is a factor

Police deliver topless hitchhiker to Princeton hospital

A woman who appeared on the side of Highway 3 in Princeton… Continue reading

Most Read