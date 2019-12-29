A very tired Wills Hodgkinson cuddles against his dad Tim, during a surprise trip home in April 2018. The family is back at B.C. Children’s Hospital after Wills’ cancer resurfaced. (Steve Kidd - Western News Staff)

Fundraiser dinners to support Okanagan boy fighting cancer

9-year-old Wills Hodgkinson is back at B.C. Children’s Hospital after being cancer-free for a year

Brennan Phillips, Penticton Western News

The community of Penticton is once again being called upon to rally in support of a local boy whose cancer was found to have resurfaced, earlier this month.

On Saturday, Jan. 4 and Saturday, Jan. 11, fundraisers for nine-year-old Wills Hodgkinson will be hosted at Penticton’s Barley Mill Pub. The events aim to support Hodgkinson in his fight against cancer.

READ MORE: Nine-year-old Penticton boy faces return of lung tumours

After a year of being cancer-free, the Hodgkinson family recently received the unwelcome news that new tumours had been discovered in the young boy’s lungs.

However since then, some progress has been made.

In an update posted by his father Tim on the Facebook group “9 year old Wills fights cancer group”, the smaller of the tumours was successfully removed with surgery on Dec. 21.

Now Wills is heading back into chemotherapy treatment for the second and larger tumour at the B.C. Children’s Hospital.

Word of the young boy’s relapse quickly spread through the community. When the team at the Barley Mill Pub found out, they offered to host the fundraisers in support of the family.

Tickets for the fundraiser were released today, and are available online at Eventbrite. Tickets are a minimum of $25 for adults and $10 for kids under 12, however at checkout you can choose to donate more. One-hundred per cent of funds raised will go towards supporting the Hodgkinson family.

To find out more about the dinners, visit the Facebook event page.

Tim has also set up a foundation to encourage support from organizations and corporate interests not only for Wills but others like him at Wilmsfoundation.com.

For those who cannot attend dinner but would like to donate to the family, visit their Gofundme page: 9 yr Old Wills’ Fights Cancer.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Rippin barn is a Summerland landmark

Just Posted

Fire forces parents and children from their homes

A total of 12 people were displaced by damage from fire

UPDATE: Firefighters return to battle hot spot in West Kelowna structure fire

Yesterday, West Kelowna firefighters battled a blaze at Burnco Rock Products Ltd for over six hours

VIDEO: Surveillance footage from Osoyoos pub shows aftermath of assault

RCMP say this was an isolated incident between the parties and there is no threat to the public

MP Tracy Gray talks about her first month between Kelowna and Ottawa

‘I’m just getting really familiar with all the processes,’ said Gray

Drag show to usher in New Year with love and inclusivity in Kelowna

Fruitcake: NYE will showcase four Kelowna-based drag queens and two DJs

Black Press Media’s best photos of 2019

See the story behind our most impactful images of the year

Fundraiser dinners to support Okanagan boy fighting cancer

9-year-old Wills Hodgkinson is back at B.C. Children’s Hospital after being cancer-free for a year

Charges recommended after seizure of moose meat in North Okanagan

The Conservation Officers Service confiscated cut and wrapped moose meat.

B.C. VIEWS: A toast to civil debate in the new year

Not only is name calling juvenile, it is unproductive

Snow or freezing drizzle expected for Sunday in the Okanagan and Shuswap

Roadways are slick in some parts of the region as temperatures hover around freezing.

Canadians with health issues face difficulty finding affordable life insurance

There’s a trend of people needing insurance for a longer period

Ten-year-old B.C. girl dies after medical emergency on flight

The coroner says an investigation is underway to confirm the cause of her death.

COLUMN: Watching my language as English changes

Words and writing styles have been evolving over the years

Markstrom makes 49 saves as Canucks edge Kings 3-2

Pettersson nets game-winner for Vancouver

Most Read