Fundraiser launched for Kelowna man battling rare, life-threatening disease

A Kelowna man’s family is asking for community support after being diagnosed with a rare, life-threatening disease.

In 2019, Clint Sampson was diagnosed with Systemic Sclerosis, but his symptoms have worsened in the last two years and his diagnosis changed to Diffuse Systemic Sclerosis.

Diffuse Systemic Sclerosis is a potentially fatal autoimmune disease characterized by widespread hardening of the skin and connective tissues. The disease also affects internal organs, resulting in gastrointestinal problems, severe kidney failure, and scarring in the lung tissue.

“Even though Clint has been on immune suppressants, his symptoms continue to worsen and the disease is spreading more rapidly than anticipated,” according to his fundraising page.

Sampson has received stem cell treatment, which includes chemotherapy and total body radiation. Due to the treatment he is receiving, the father of two has had to stop working, with the young family deciding to relocate to Calgary for monitoring as well as to be close to other family members.

“Making the choice to fight for his health, family, and their future, he will face an extensive upward battle towards recovery.

“As the sole provider for his family, this has increased the weight of their decision financially and emotionally… we are asking on (Sampson’s) family’s behalf to donate within your means to provide some comfort in this time of hardship.”

To donate and help Sampson and his family, visit his GoFundMe.

READ MORE: National strategy calls on Canada to address Inuit food security crisis

@twilamam

twila.amato@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

fundraiser