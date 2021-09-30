Fundraiser launched to aid Okanagan trucker with broken rig, cancer diagnosis

An Okanagan community philanthropist is in need of the community’s support after his fundraising truck broke down and he was diagnosed with leukemia.

Mike “Motor” Rosenau works for Roadex Construction in Kelowna as an excavator and skid steer operator. But when he’s not working, he drives his Support the Troops truck and trailer, which is decorated with photos of various veterans, to various truck shows and fundraising events.

He also drove the truck and trailer as a support vehicle for The Rolling Barrage, a non-profit that raises awareness and funds for veterans, taking unpaid leave time from work to volunteer his time and truck to help out.

Many know Rosenau as a big-hearted and generous man, so when news got around of his Support the Troops truck breaking down, support started to flow in. Adding to the burden of vehicle repair costs, Rosenau was also diagnosed with bone marrow cancer, which meant working and raising the money himself would be difficult given the treatment he has to go through.

A fundraising campaign was launched for him a day ago with the goal of raising $20,000 for truck repairs. In a short amount of time, the campaign already garnered nearly $5,000 towards the goal.

The organizer of the campaign, Scott Casey, wrote on the page that Cummins Diesel from Kamloops and Tridem Services from Kelowna have stepped up to say they will help with the rest of the repairs as well, but that he wanted to help raise the rest of the money to get it off Rosenau’s plate.

“We want to raise the funds to share the burden amongst donors and take those repair costs off his plate while he charges into the rigorous schedule of cancer treatment,” he wrote.

To donate to Rosenau’s fundraiser, visit this page.

