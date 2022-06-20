Funds from fitness help youth in Kelowna

Programs at BGCO remove barriers that prevent youth from participating in activities

The new Planet Fitness gym in Orchard Park Mall in Kelowna recently donated $1,000 to BGCO (formerly Boys & Girls Club Okanagan) which will be used for youth programs and recreational activities.

“The main areas we need to support at the moment is our Youth Drop-In programs at the Downtown Youth Centre, West Kelowna Youth Centre, and Teen Junction (Vernon). We are also always looking for funds for our youth shelter,” said Director of Operations Jared Hidber.

He explained that the programs offered by BGCO remove barriers and provide “stepping stones for children to engage in activities that they cannot otherwise engage in.”

The cheque was presented to the club at the grand-opening of Planet Fitness on June 15.

