Gala raises over $121,000 for North Okanagan hospital

PHOTOS: Vernon Jubilee Hospital Gala, Smooth Operations, supports increased surgeries

It was a smooth success.

The Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation’s 23rd annual Hospital Gala got underway Saturday, May 11 at the Prestige Vernon Lodge.

This years’ event, Smooth Operations, was in support of the current campaign, OPERATION: Surgical Care for Life, to increase the number of surgeries at VJH.

More than $121,000 was raised for the cause.

Smooth Operations 2019 Hospital Gala, presented by Subway Vernon, is the first of a new era in the VJH Foundation gala history. This black-tie event included a gourmet dinner, live and silent auctions, entertainment, and more.

Entertainment for the evening included The Underground Circus, a professional circus performance company from Vancouver.

For the first time at an event in Vernon, there was a VIP room offering an exclusive experience for VIP ticket holders. The VIP room was presented by Bannister GM.

Related: Tickets moving for Vernon’s hospital gala

Related: VJH Foundation announces 2019 Hospital Gala

To report a typo, email:
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com.

@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Previous story
Kelly Avenue is named after Wellington Kelley
Next story
Alberta bikers rally for bullied girl in Chase

Just Posted

West Kelowna ‘Kids Care Spray Park’ opens for May long

The popular children’s water park is open to the public from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Wildfire west of Osoyoos classified as out of control

B.C. Fire Information services said two helicopters and 28 firefighters are on scene

Cheers! Beer lovers swarm for Great Okanagan Beer Festival

Kelowna’s Waterfront Park was packed Saturday as beer fest returns

Kelowna man charged with murder was going through drug withdrawal during arrest

Steven Randy Pirko appeared in B.C. Supreme Court for the killing of Christopher Ausman in 2014

Bail hearing set for West Kelowna man charged with attempted murder

Kevin Lee Barrett, 60, of West Kelowna is in custody

Alberta bikers rally for bullied girl in Chase

Two groups of motorcycle-enthusiasts with an anti-bullying message bring gifts, support

UPDATE: RCMP identify person who threatened northwest B.C. schools on social media

Multiple threats, later deemed to be low-risk, were made at schools in Terrace and Kitimat

South Okanagan reporting the lowest gas prices in B.C.

According to a popular website Penticton and Kaleden have the lowest gas prices

Petition started to name gym after popular South Okanagan teacher

Keith Allen left an impression with many students over his career

June rain will tell if B.C. is in for another hot wildfire season

Public safety minister says province’s crews are ready to go

Specialized bike stolen from disabled Okanagan man

Owner’s lifeline stolen and community support sought to get it back

‘Smell that?’ Langley residents complain about marijuana greenhouse

MLAs send letter to federal attorney general and health minister urging crackdown

Man charged after Surrey teen girl found in torched-out SUV

Teen’s body found in 18700-block of 24 Avenue in August 2017

Companies charged with Fraser Valley chicken abuse want to see all video evidence

Judge agrees with lawyers for chicken catching company and Sofina Foods about inadequate disclosure

Most Read