Garage sale fundraiser upcoming at Kelowna’s Ukrainian Catholic Church

Ukrainians finding refuge in the Okanagan can shop for free at the church’s yard sale

The Ukrainian Catholic Church in Kelowna continues to fundraise to help those displaced by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

This Saturday, May 7, We Help Ukraine is hosting a garage sale fundraiser at the church on Coronation Avenue.

Donations can be dropped off between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Thursday and Friday. The sale itself will be held Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Ukrainians who have found refuge in Kelowna are encouraged to stop by Friday evening and shop for free to help get on their feet.

