Garden wine tasting event offers flash sale for Mother’s Day

Better Earth Wine, Cider & Spirits Tasting and Garden Party will be held May 11

Better Earth Wine, Cider & Spirits Tasting has been created to transport libation enthusiasts to a garden party tasting experience.

The exclusive event hosted by Better Earth Gardens and Tropicals, Mamas for Mamas and the BC Wine Cider & Spirits Festival is now hosting a flash sale for tickets to the event.

For the next three days guests will be able to purchase three tickets and receive a fourth for free.

There will be samples from Wards Cider, Recline Ridge Winery, Intersection Winery, Gillespie’s Fine Spirits, Scenic Road Cider and more. As well as games, snacks, music, a souvenir glass, access to a safe ride home and on site liquor store is included in the ticket price.

The event will be held May 11 from 5 p.m. until 7:30p.m. tickets are available at bcwinefestival.com

