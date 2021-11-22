Gearing up for Wilson’s Landing Santa Run food collection

The food drive will take place on Nov. 29 at 6 p.m.

Residents in the Wilson’s Landing area are encouraged to turn on their outside lights and leave a donation on the doorstep this Nov. 29.

Members from the Wilson’s Landing fire department will be picking up a special guest to accompany them as they travel from Traders Cove to Shelter Cove, collecting food and cash donations for the West Kelowna branch of the Central Okanagan Community Food Bank.

Watch for the flashing lights and the man-in-red, from 6 to 9 p.m. during the 10th annual department Santa Run food collection.

“COVID’s impact on family incomes, increased food insecurity in vulnerable populations and the closure or reduction of support services due to health and safety protocols have made this one of the most challenging years for Canada’s food banks. In previous years, our department’s Santa Run food collection has made a significant contribution to help families on the west side of Okanagan Lake and we hope the impact will be even greater this year,” said Chief Ronaye Beck.

Last December’s Santa Run collected approximately 1400 kilograms of food and $1000 in cash donations for the food bank.

