Get in the spirit and support those in need of a hot meal in Kelowna, Vernon

This season get ready to drink and be merry, all in support of a good cause.

Okanagan Spirits Craft Distillery in Vernon and Kelowna is announcing its Holiday Hot Meals campaign to take off on Nov. 24, where the distillery will donate three hot meals for every spirit advent calendar or full-size bottle sold.

The distillery started the initiative back in 2019, as a way to give back to members of the community who could use a bit of a lift during the holiday season.

CEO Tyler Dyck said the campaign is now in its fourth year, and is continuing to grow thanks to the Okanagan’s buy local movement.

“We launch this campaign each year on Black Friday weekend to put a different kind of twist on the usual mad consumerism that is wrapped up in that day and the whole holiday spending push”, said Dyck. “It’s really quite simple; we “pay it forward” by donating on behalf of those who wish to treat those on their holiday shopping list to a fine whisky, gin or vodka, or even that perfect holiday spirits advent calendar, but also like to know that their purchase goes towards making the holidays a little bit nicer for those that are less fortunate.”

The distillery donates funds from Holiday Hot Meals to both the Upper Room Mission in Vernon and the Kelowna Gospel Mission, to help with the services of thousands of hot meals to each community.

