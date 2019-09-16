Culture Days will take place on September 27th, 28th, and 29th. (Culture Days Kelowna)

Get inspired and creative at this year’s Culture Days

Celebrate all things art, culture, and heritage

Kelowna will celebrate all things arts, culture, and heritage during this year’s long-awaited Culture Days.

Culture Days has grown to become a national celebration that brings together millions of people across the country. The weekend-long celebration will open on Friday, September 27th and runs until September 29th at the Rotary Centre of the Arts and around Kelowna.

READ MORE: Venezuela immigrant in Kelowna plans to take Canadian culture home

“It’s exciting to be organizing the 10th Year anniversary of Culture Days,” said Culture Days Event Coordinator Trophy Ewila.

“Through the lens of art, we reflect on our culture, seeking to understand who we really are both as individuals and as a collective. With that, I believe, comes the path to creating a better environment for our well-being.”

This year is extra special, as the Rotary Centre of the Arts will be the first-ever Culture Days with a particular theme, “A Signature in Time.”

“The 2019 theme is a reminder that the things we do every day contribute to making this city alive. It is a tribute to living life through time, space and within all its forms and shapes,” said Ewila.

“We all live together in this theatre of life enacting the story of Kelowna. Art is the vessel that gives form to our culture. It mirrors our doings, captures our moments and weaves them into the fabric of time.”

“It is, therefore, through the celebration of the arts, that we take a moment to seek, understand and appreciate the narratives we have created and are continuing to create by simply being,” said Ewila.

Everyone is invited to get hands-on and behind-the-scenes to highlight the importance of arts and culture in our communities through a variety of free events and performances.

The Schedule of Events is available online at Kelowna Culture Fest. The festival is for all ages and is inclusive to all. All Culture Days events and activities are free/by donation.

READ MORE: Okanagan Vinyl Fest spins into the South Okanagan

