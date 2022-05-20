Get out and active for the long weekend in West Kelowna

The lakefront pathway along Gellatly Road in West Kelowna is a popular spot to bike and stroll. (Photo/Capital News)

There are plenty of outdoor activities available in West Kelowna over the May long weekend.

Try exploring a few of the city’s 139 parks for the second annual Peruse the Parks program. Download a scoresheet and create some friendly competition with your friends and family in this park scavenger hunt to discover hidden symbols. All participants will be entered in a draw for a chance to win great prizes.

You can also bike Rose Valley Regional Park, buy seasonal fruit along the Westside Farm Loop, or check out the newly upgraded playground at Last Mountain Park. If you’re feeling particularly energetic you can climb the Boucherie Rush Trail, hike Goats Peak Regional Park, and roll or stroll the Gellatly waterfront pathway. The kids can cool off at the Kids Care Spray Park on May Street starting Saturday. It will be open daily from 10 a.m. to dusk.

For a more laid-back long weekend, there are always tastings on the Westside Wine Trail.

For more activity ideas including live music and more, check out the City of West Kelowna website.

Municipal offices are closed Monday, May 23. Emergency and essential services, such as curbside waste collection and transit, are continuing.

