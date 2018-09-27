Brazen Edwards stands with her work “Languid” & “Satis” 30x30 inches Acrylic on Panel photo:Facebook

Get to know 15 resident artists in Kelowna

Culture Days in Kelowna will offer peak behind the scenes at artist studio

Brazen Edwards will be hosting the fifth annual Artisan Show and Etsy Market for Culture days.

Hosting the event at her studio, Ellis Art Studios, Edwards hopes to bring together once again in her space to give guests a peak behind the scenes into how art is made.

“I think it helps people see how things are made and allows them to support an artist more directly. It helps for people to see more tangible goods and can see the quality instead of buying online,” Edwards said.

There will be 15 resident artists on site to greet guests and show off their hard work, along with soap makers, jewelry makers and more.

The artist run space will open its doors on Saturday Sept. 29 from 10 a.m. util 5 p.m. Admission is $2 per person, art lovers under 16 years old will be welcomed through the doors for free.

For more information visit the Culture Days website here .

Most Read