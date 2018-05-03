Get your onesie on and support CMHA

This May 10 put on a onesie and head down to Stuart Park as part of Mental Health Week

Being cozy and looking cozy in public can be a fashion battle, but this May 10 it won’t be a problem.

As part of the Canadian Mental Health Association’s Mental Health Week, Kelowna residents are being encouraged to come down to Stuart Park dressed in their favourite onesie.

Have fun, meet strangers and share your love for the uniqueness of onesies during the #GetYourOnesieOn event.

This event is intended to break the stigma and discrimination that comes with mental health issues and disorders. According to CMHA one in five Canadian live with mental health problems, illness or addiction.

So this May, CMHA is encouraging Canadians to #GetLoud and talk about the importance of mental health for everyone.

It’s the 67th CMHA Mental Health Week, taking place May 7-13 and people are encouraged to raise awareness and funds for the event by putting on a onesie, taking a photo and making a donation by clicking here then post it to social media #getyouronsieon #getloud and challenge 2-3 friends to do the same.

On May 12, meet at Stuart Park for a onesie noon hour walk and raise funds for mental health services in the community.

