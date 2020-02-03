Getting to know your Queen Silver Star candidates

Miss Century 21 Chaundra Hauber I am the daughter of Pamela Grant and Waylon Hauber. I am currently attending Clarence Fulton Secondary School in the 11th Grade. I am 15 years old and my hobbies include reading and writing poetry, photography, and archery. I enjoy photography because it gives me a way to express myself in a visual way. In the future, I would like to attend Pixel Blue College in Edmonton, Alta., to take my love for photography to a higher level as my career. I feel one of my greatest achievements include traveling across the country to tour the cities of Quebec City, Montreal, and Ottawa to learn about their culture and the French language. I would like to thank my sponsor, Bill Hubbard, for allowing me to be Miss Century 21 and for supporting me through this program. Miss North Okanagan Optimist Club Eva Calder I am the 16-year-old daughter of James Schimpl and Rachael Calder. I am currently attending W.L. Seaton Secondary School for French Immersion. My favourite subjects in school are art, social studies and English. After high school, I would like to travel Canada, and continue learning by attending a college or university. I would like to become a police officer. I am looking forward to all the opportunities that the Queen Silver Star Excellence Program has to offer, such as public speaking and building confidence. I enjoy reading, drawing, hiking, biking and being outdoors. I also enjoy being with friends and family. Lastly, I would like to thank the North Okanagan Optimist Club for sponsoring me and giving me the chance to participate in this wonderful program. Miss Vernon Silver Star Rotary Jessie-Leonia Knight I am the 16-year-old daughter of Christopher Knight and Jody Pearce. I currently attend Clarence Fulton Secondary in the 11th Grade. I enjoy reading, writing, and painting. In Grade 8, I was awarded the Service/Citizenship Award, an achievement that I am extremely proud of. In the past, I have volunteered in my elementary school’s office answering calls and organizing documents. In regards to my future, I would like to take college courses in my 12th Grade, in order to acquire the Administrative Assistant certificate, after which I will pursue opportunities outside of the Okanagan, fully planning to return to this beautiful city. Finally I would like to sincerely thank my sponsor, Vernon Silver Star Rotary, for supporting me through this program. Miss Okanagan Restoration Services Megan Fowles I am the daughter of Christine and Darin Fowles. I am currently attending Kalamalka Secondary in the 11th grade. In my spare time I enjoy reading, writing, drawing, and baking; as well as spending time with my friends and family. In the past, I have volunteered at the Vernon SPCA where I spent time with cats so they could feel the love that they would receive from a family and to get them ready to be adopted. In the future, I would like to be an author. I would like to thank my sponsor Okanagan Restoration Services for their generosity and for supporting me in this program. Miss Johnston Meier Insurance Piper Cahoon I am the daughter of Jamey Cahoon. I attend Kalamalka Secondary School in the 11th Grade. I enjoy writing, listening to music, and playing soccer. I have previously volunteered with the Salvation Army, the Downtown Vernon Association, and the Boys and Girls Club. My greatest achievement is becoming confident enough to be myself, no matter who is around. In the future, I hope to study psychology at the University of Victoria, and use the knowledge I gain to help others. I would like to thank my friends, family, work, and especially my sponsor, Johnston Meier Insurance, for supporting me, and allowing me this opportunity. Miss Vernon Volkswagen Quintessa Louis I am the 17-year-old daughter of Falon Louis and Trevor Anders. I currently attend W.L. Seaton Secondary School in the 12th Grade. I am constantly striving to do better. I thoroughly enjoy art classes, martial arts and self-defence training. I plan to become an international business owner. Businesses I want to own include martial arts or taekwondo. I would also love to own my own art gallery. I love volunteering at small local community gatherings and events. I look forward to the many other volunteering opportunities within the Queen Silver Star Excellence Program. I love to challenge myself and accomplish new things. Recently I have helped paint murals alongside Barb Marchand. I would like to thank my sponsor Vernon Volkswagen for their generosity and support for me in this exciting program.

A royal tradition is about to wrap up its 60th year in Vernon.

The Queen Silver Star Excellence Program is coming to a close with the Proclamation of Queen Silver Star LX on Thursday, Feb. 6 at 7 p.m.

The event is the culmination of the program which began in August with six candidates. These young ladies have taken part in a variety of weekly courses, including speech, money management and even automotive. They have since showed their poise and presentation skills at the Fashion Show and Talent Showcase.

Six months later, these six young ladies will grace the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre stage Feb. 6, where the top three talent finalists will perform.

Scholarships and awards will be presented afterwards and the names of the new 2020-21 royalty will be revealed.

Tickets are $20 and available from the candidates or at Ticketseller.ca.

