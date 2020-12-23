Gift connects Okanagan seniors with families

Just in time for Christmas, a dozen care homes are able to connect their residents with families.

The Interior Savings’ Care Home Connection Contest has given out 12 grants of $1,700 to get tablets into care homes.

“We know this year has been very challenging. We’re so appreciative of the care and commitment that our frontline workers have shown,” Interior Savings CEO Kathy Conway said. “It was evident from the heartfelt entries just how important the well-being of those in their care is. It was also evident that tablets are of great need in our local care homes.”

With many restrictions placed on visiting to keep people safe and prevent the virus from spreading, it has made it very difficult for people to stay connected to their friends and family.

“Tablets offer a safe way to do this,” Conway said. “As the holidays approach we know how important it is to be able to see those we care about. We’re pleased to help bridge this gap.”

The winners of the Care Home Connection Contest are:

• Sun Pointe Village, Kelowna

• Forest View Place, Clearwater

• Ponderosa Lodge, Kamloops

• Village at Smith Creek, West Kelowna

• Jackson House, Ashcroft

• Gateby Care Center, Vernon

• Thompson View Lodge, Ashcroft

• Brookhaven Care Home, West Kelowna

• Three Links Manor, Kelowna

• Parkside Community Assisted Living, Chase

• Mission Creek Landing, Kelowna

• Cottonwoods Extended Care, Kelowna

