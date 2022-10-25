Give your spooky pumpkins a second chance: Regional District of Central Okanagan

Make sure your Halloween decorations have more than just one night of spooky fun by composting them instead of tossing them in the trash.

The Regional District Waste Reduction Office is encouraging the public to cut up their pumpkins into small pieces and, if possible, add some leaves to the compost bin to allow the gourds to break down faster. Pumpkins are high in nitrogen so they will create useful, nutrient-rich soil to use in our garden come springtime.

Pumpkins can also be chucked into your curbside yard waste cart if you don’t do your own composting. Just be sure to check your Living Green Calendar, Recycle Coach app or rdco.com/recycle for when your next scheduled pickup is.

Pumpkins can even be saved to make a healthy soup or tasty treat, if they didn’t endure too much of a fright on Halloween night.

Candy wrappers can also be returned to recycling depots, so you can do your part to keep our landfills looking less scary.

For more information, visit rdco.com/recycle, email recycle@rdco.com or call the Regional Waste Reduction Office at 250-469-6250.

READ MORE: ‘Pumpkin to think about’: Halloween safety tips from Kelowna Fire Department/RCMP

READ MORE: West Kelowna RCMP find 16 vehicles with inappropriate tires

@willson_becca

rebecca.willson@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City of West KelownaHalloweenKelownaOkanagan