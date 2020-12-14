Glenmore Landfill offering free Christmas tree drop offs

Don’t be stumped on how to get rid of that Christmas tree this year

Christmas tree drop off areas at the Glenmore Landfill and behind the Capital News Centre (Black Press files)

Glenmore Landfill is offering a free drop-off for Christmas trees after the holiday season, from Dec. 27 until Jan. 31.

Residents are asked to only bring their evergreens because if the load is mixed with other yard waste a minimum $5 fee will be charged.

People are also welcome to drop their Christmas trees off in Kelowna at Ben Lee Park. In the parking lot off of Houghton and Lequime Road, located behind the Capital News Centre.

Former drop-off areas at Rowcliffe, Richter and Cook Road are no longer operational.

Residents are reminded to secure and tarp their trees for the drive to the disposal area because there is a fine of $150 for any uncovered load.

The landfill is open seven days a week from 7:30 a.m. to 4:45 p.m., but they will be closed Dec. 25, 26 and Jan. 1.

