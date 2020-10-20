GoFundMe set up for Penticton family of motorcycle crash victim

The family of a Penticton man who died in a motorcycle crash on Oct. 12 has started a memorial GoFundMe.
Steve Dahnert, 60, was riding his motorbike along Highway 33 when an SUV travelling in the opposite direction crossed the double-solid lines and collided with him.
Dahnert was taken to the hospital, where he later died of his injuries.
His daughter Siobhan Wyman started a gofundme campaign to cover any memorial or legal costs the family might have to face.
“My heart broke the day my Dad died and continues to ache as I see the absolute devastation that our family and his friends are experiencing from this unfair loss,” reads the GoFundMe page.
Central Okanagan Traffic Services is currently investigating the circumstances leading up to the crash.
