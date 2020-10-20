GoFundMe set up for Penticton family of motorcycle crash victim

Steve Dahnert was struck by an SUV that crossed a double-solid line on Oct. 12

A fund for the family of Steve Dahnert has been set up on GoFundMe. (GoFundMe)

The family of a Penticton man who died in a motorcycle crash on Oct. 12 has started a memorial GoFundMe.

Steve Dahnert, 60, was riding his motorbike along Highway 33 when an SUV travelling in the opposite direction crossed the double-solid lines and collided with him.

Dahnert was taken to the hospital, where he later died of his injuries.

His daughter Siobhan Wyman started a gofundme campaign to cover any memorial or legal costs the family might have to face.

“My heart broke the day my Dad died and continues to ache as I see the absolute devastation that our family and his friends are experiencing from this unfair loss,” reads the GoFundMe page.

READ MORE: Crash claims life of 60-year-old Okanagan man, RCMP investigating

Central Okanagan Traffic Services is currently investigating the circumstances leading up to the crash.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.